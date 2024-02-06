NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Position Lessened by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,887,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 331,860 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.97% of NICE worth $320,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 122.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 758,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,610,000 after purchasing an additional 417,277 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 44,660.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,970,000 after buying an additional 387,202 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in NICE by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 528,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,902,000 after purchasing an additional 332,650 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NICE by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,647,000 after acquiring an additional 194,508 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter worth $35,147,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $211.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $231.54.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.00 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. NICE's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.30.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

