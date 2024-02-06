Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Holdings Cut by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.27 and its 200-day moving average is $76.20. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $99.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.04.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

