Northland Power Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research report issued on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the solar energy provider will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$513.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$491.40 million. Northland Power had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 10.85%.

NPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.71.

Northland Power Price Performance

NPI stock opened at C$23.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Northland Power has a one year low of C$19.36 and a one year high of C$34.85. The stock has a market cap of C$6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.44.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

