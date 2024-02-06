Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Holdings Decreased by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,531 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $10,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 260.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $182.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.02. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $190.96. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.43.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

