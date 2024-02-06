nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,952,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604,534 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.38% of nVent Electric worth $209,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.84 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

