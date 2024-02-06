Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 244 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.9% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.72.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Apple Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Apple stock opened at $187.68 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.90 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.16.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
