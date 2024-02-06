Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Onsemi had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Onsemi updated its Q1 guidance to $0.98-1.10 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.980-1.100 EPS.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.46. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $111.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ON. Roth Mkm began coverage on Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Onsemi from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 0.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 2.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

