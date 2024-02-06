Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.980-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Onsemi also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.98-1.10 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.77.

ON stock opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 1,226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 63,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 58,572 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the second quarter worth $701,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Onsemi by 9.1% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Onsemi by 79.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,238,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,001,000 after purchasing an additional 549,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

