Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Open Lending stock opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $811.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 14.71 and a quick ratio of 14.71. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $391,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,179,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,066,784.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the second quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at $78,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 58.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

