Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 21,234 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,234 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.5% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,671 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.9 %

SLB stock opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $55.21.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

