Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,096 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.85. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2968 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

