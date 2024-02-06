Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,447 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,111,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,623,000 after buying an additional 64,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,963,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,593,000 after purchasing an additional 381,845 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,377,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $61.56 on Tuesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $125.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXF. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.43.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

