Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV opened at $87.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.60. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $101.74.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $10,493,901.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at $38,954,047.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.91.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

