Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,210 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $237,386,000. Charles Lim Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of SEA by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $290,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,800 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of SEA by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $409,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,408 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SEA by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 713.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,574,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $91,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,000 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

