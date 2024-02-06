Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 26.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,286,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $182,119,000 after acquiring an additional 907,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ciena by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,052,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,838,000 after acquiring an additional 424,453 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 10.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,559,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,734,000 after acquiring an additional 242,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,498,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,227,000 after acquiring an additional 197,704 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.79.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $181,970.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,502,766.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,926,618. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $181,970.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,067 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,766.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,288 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,833 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $55.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

