Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,753 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth $11,186,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $722,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNET has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.86.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.68, for a total transaction of $132,015.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,299.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $648,132.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,851.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 1,226 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.68, for a total value of $132,015.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,299.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,592. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $114.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.86 and a 1-year high of $123.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.23 and its 200 day moving average is $112.41.

About TriNet Group

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.