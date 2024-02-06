Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Down 2.3 %

AEP stock opened at $76.80 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average of $79.03.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.73.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

