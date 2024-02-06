Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,994,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,326,000 after purchasing an additional 237,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,680,000 after purchasing an additional 44,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,801,000 after purchasing an additional 183,915 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,303,000 after purchasing an additional 57,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.67.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.88%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

