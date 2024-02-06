Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.14 Million in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,908,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,666,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in nVent Electric by 3,911.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,315,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,885,000 after purchasing an additional 454,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in nVent Electric by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,295,000 after purchasing an additional 453,283 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $39.84 and a 52-week high of $63.94.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.