Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,170 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:ATO opened at $111.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

