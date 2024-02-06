Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,375 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Hologic by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 45,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,426,000 after acquiring an additional 69,276 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Hologic by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after acquiring an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $72.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day moving average is $72.14. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,475. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

