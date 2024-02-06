Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 279 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Freshpet by 23.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Freshpet by 19.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Freshpet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 329,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 87.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 51,853 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Freshpet Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $89.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average of $73.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.45 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

