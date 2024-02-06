Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 607 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1,508.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045,472 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bank OZK by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,476,000 after buying an additional 1,235,144 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,878,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,460,000 after buying an additional 946,106 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OZK opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.05. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

OZK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

