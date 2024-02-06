Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 215,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 72,750 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,649,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,171,000 after purchasing an additional 100,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at $38,595,368.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.78.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:VNO opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $32.21.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.41%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

