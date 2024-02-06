Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

MSI opened at $325.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.25 and a 12 month high of $330.93.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

