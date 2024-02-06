Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Parsons by 56.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsons by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,333,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,684,000 after acquiring an additional 108,784 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Parsons by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,040,000 after acquiring an additional 48,420 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Parsons by 62.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 955,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,765,000 after acquiring an additional 366,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parsons by 36.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 791,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,098,000 after acquiring an additional 209,751 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parsons alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Parsons in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Parsons Price Performance

Parsons stock opened at $65.17 on Tuesday. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.06. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Parsons Profile

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.