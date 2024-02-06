Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,491 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,491 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $1,127,108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,553,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,483,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,788,000 after purchasing an additional 997,445 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of INVH opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 141.77%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

