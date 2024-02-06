Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.4% in the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 42.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 303.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR opened at $198.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.97 and a 1-year high of $210.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $1,040,767.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,247,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,084.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $1,040,767.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,247,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

