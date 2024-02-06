Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,022 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Avantor by 815.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Avantor by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.23.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

