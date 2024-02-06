Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 203 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 712.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,257,000 after purchasing an additional 166,320 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $228,701,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,821,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,748,000. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,592.00 on Tuesday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1,312.00 and a 52-week high of $1,649.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,526.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1,525.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $27.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $577.90 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Weston M. Hicks purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,480.56 per share, with a total value of $1,480,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,171.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

