Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,753 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Polaris by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Polaris by 526.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PII opened at $87.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.40. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.11.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

