Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 162 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lennar by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 838,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,134,000 after acquiring an additional 171,065 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Lennar by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 830,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,205,000 after acquiring an additional 101,054 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Lennar by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 814,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,028,000 after acquiring an additional 101,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after acquiring an additional 312,595 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN opened at $152.54 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $94.11 and a 1-year high of $156.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.61.

Lennar Increases Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,304 shares of company stock worth $8,237,860. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

