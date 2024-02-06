Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,374 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 323.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,703,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vistra by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 3,796.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,281,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,518 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

NYSE VST opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.36. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.96. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $44.96.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

