Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 345 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in Xcel Energy by 106.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.88. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

