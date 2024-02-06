Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,878,000 after buying an additional 2,313,548 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,972,000 after buying an additional 1,868,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $118,597,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $82.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.44. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

