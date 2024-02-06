Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 261 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $581.92.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $646.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $383.19 and a 52 week high of $652.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $602.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.24.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total value of $1,368,188.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 996,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,637,346.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 27,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $16,102,244.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,889,461.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total value of $1,368,188.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 996,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,637,346.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,857 shares of company stock worth $103,936,387. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

