Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 4,966 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,320,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Welltower by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Welltower by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,729,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,830,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,718 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $86.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.18 and a 12 month high of $93.42. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

