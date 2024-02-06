Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 61.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 252.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

SNDR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.79.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

