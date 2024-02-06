Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,295 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,515,000 after buying an additional 578,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,585,000 after purchasing an additional 436,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $444,205,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,991,000 after acquiring an additional 452,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.95. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $73.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 113.66%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.