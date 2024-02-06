Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.90 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 301.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 161,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 121,592 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 244.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBIX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.69.

Shares of NBIX opened at $141.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.18. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $143.35. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.16, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.25.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $14,016,787.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $180,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,631 shares of company stock valued at $35,043,864 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

