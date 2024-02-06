Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of APA by 2,535.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 70.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter worth $55,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on APA from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.28.

NASDAQ APA opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.43. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 3.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

