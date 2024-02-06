Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,943 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,457 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,734,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,282,028,000 after buying an additional 3,327,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,123,000 after buying an additional 1,535,572 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $918,894,000 after buying an additional 9,481,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
F opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42.
Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.
