Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $260.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $261.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

