Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,186 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,007 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 471,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after acquiring an additional 16,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 36,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:AEM opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEM shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.