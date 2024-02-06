Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 514 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MUB opened at $107.41 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.85 and its 200-day moving average is $105.44.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

