Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,830 shares of company stock valued at $9,972,831 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $69.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.03. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $70.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FAST

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.