Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $144.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $146.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.22.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 170.04%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.93.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

