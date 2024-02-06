Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 102,248 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,248 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 8.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in ChargePoint by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 113,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 72,080 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ChargePoint by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 195.7% during the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 64,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 42,793 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHPT shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. R. F. Lafferty cut ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group cut ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $33,867.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,391.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $92,868. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 81.10% and a negative return on equity of 119.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

