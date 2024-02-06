Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,602 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,968,000 after purchasing an additional 770,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after acquiring an additional 680,339 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,139,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 513,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 556,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 302,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $3.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

