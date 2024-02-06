Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,981 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock opened at $106.39 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.84 and a 200 day moving average of $105.40.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

